She’s working late, she’s a singer

How pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter handled the backlash she received on tour

Contributed photo/ Sabrinacarpenter.com

Sabrina Carpenter in Concert

For the past few years, Sabrina Carpenter has become one of the most talked about names in the pop world. Her meteoric rise to fame can be attributed to her exceptional musical talent, her unique 50s-inspired style reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe and the drama that often surrounds her romantic relationships. Carpenter has captivated audiences with her stunning performances and signature blonde hair.

Carpenter, known to many as Maya Hart from Disney’s Girl Meets World, started her music journey in 2014 with Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying, quickly catching the public’s attention. Over the years, she released albums like “Singular: Act I” and “Singular: Act II” with hit tracks like Thumbs, which went platinum and topped Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart in 2016.

In 2022, Sabrina Carpenter’s album “Emails I Can’t Send” marked a major milestone in her career, with its catchy tracks resonating widely, particularly the single Nonsense, which went viral and later earned a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. This year, her singles Espresso and Please Please Please climbed the chart.

To date, Carpenter has released six studio albums: “Eyes Wide Open” (2015), “EVOLution” (2016), “Singular: Act I” (2018), “Singular: Act II” (2019), “Emails I Can’t Send” (2022) and her newest release, “Short n’ Sweet” (2024). She’s also released two EPs: “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying” (2014) and “Pandora Sessions” (2017), making a total of around 60 songs for the 25-year-old.

Carpenter, like pop legends before her, such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, has faced criticism for her expressions of femininity and her decision to incorporate her sexuality into her music. Critics, particularly men, have expressed discomfort with how Carpenter presents herself, often accusing her of “sexualizing herself” and “disgracing women.”

For instance, Chase Thatcher, a 34-year-old father of two, expressed his concerns during an interview with Parenting Today.

“I don’t think this is appropriate for a child to be dancing so provocatively around a stage wearing lingerie in front of myself or my children,” said Thatcher.

During an interview with Billboard, Carpenter said, “While I appreciate my younger fans, this show isn’t meant for kids.”

Pop culture expert Lisa Respers France also addressed these comments in an article for CNN.

“She is an incredibly confident woman, and that makes some people uncomfortable because when women are unapologetically powerful, they often face backlash from those who can’t feel threatened by their strength,” Said France.

Despite the backlash, Carpenter remains unfazed. Carpenter explained in an interview with Time Magazine on Oct. 2 that her style choices make her feel empowered and she won’t change them for anyone.

She added, “If right now that means corsets and garter belts or whatever the f***, then that’s what that means.” Her response to those who disapprove was simple: “Don’t come to the show, and that’s OK.”

Many of Carpenter’s fans have praised her talent. Christina Marie, a third-year sports media student at Toronto Metropolitan University, praised the singer.

“She has great stage presence, and I love how much effort she puts into making sure everyone is entertained,” said Marie. “She makes other artists’ concerts look boring.”

Even pop star Christina Aguilera, who worked with Carpenter in 2022 on a reimagined version of What a Girl Wants, expressed admiration for Carpenter’s strength in the face of pressure on Instagram.

“Never underestimate the mighty power behind Carpenter’s talent,” Aguilera wrote in one of her posts in 2022.

Carpenter’s ability to rise above the criticism she faces and stay true to herself shows how she is a force to be reckoned with and refuses to be silenced.

This article was originally published in print Volume 24, Issue 3 on Thursday, November 7.