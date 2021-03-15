PHOTO BY SARA SHEIKH / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

With the lockdown ending for many regions in Ontario, students are eager to leave quarantine in the past.

A lot of generation-defining trends came out through quarantine, like TikTok coffee, LED light strips or tie-dye.

Quarantine was an anxiety-filled time and one-way students channelled their stress or boredom, was through quarantine cooking and baking.

It was a great way to take a break or do something new that is fun and safe. Here are some recipes that are not hard and will make your stomach grateful.

First up is a simple garlic bread recipe that will take no longer than 15 minutes.

PHOTO BY SARA SHEIKH / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

The first step is to make sure that the oven is preheated to 400°F.

Start off with a loaf of ciabatta bread—or any bread you have at home since quarantine is all about making do with what you have.

In a separate bowl add half a cup of softened butter, 1 tbsp of parsley, 4 cloves of garlic, and some salt and pepper to taste.

Make sure that both the cloves of garlic and the parsley are finely minced—a trick with the garlic is to crush them and then mince them. If you do not have a mincer you can crush it with a spoon.

Mix all the ingredients together to create a spread.

Once they are thoroughly mixed, cut the loaf of bread vertically in half. Spread the garlic mixture evenly across both halves of the bread.

Cook the bread for 10-15 minutes or until the bread is golden and the spread has melted.

You can even spice this recipe up a bit if you are a cheese person by incorporating the cheese of your choice into the mixture.

Monique Rodrigues, a first-year Laurier Brantford student has a go-to quarantine banana bread recipe.

PHOTO BY SHARNA EMRITH (AND BREAD) / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

Preheat the oven to 350°F add 1 cup of sugar to a bowl, then 8 tbsp of melted butter (unsalted) followed by 2 eggs.

Add ½ tsp vanilla extract, ¼ cup milk. Mash up two to three bananas and add those in and then two cups of all-purpose flour, one tsp baking soda, ¼ tsp of salt.

Rodrigues claims that it is not necessary but students can also add walnuts or chocolate chips to the batter. Cook your banana beard for 50 to 60 minutes.

“it’s “delicious, perfect every time,” said Rodrigues.

If you have a lot of time to kill, definitely try out this banana bread recipe.

For a yummy and healthy breakfast option check out fourth-year digital media and journalism student, Liz Shiro’s protein pancake recipe (this makes for two.)

Start with two ripe bananas and two eggs in a bowl. If your bananas aren’t ripe enough to mash with a fork you can add these ingredients to a blender.

Once combined, add in your favourite protein powder.

“You can really use any flavour, but I prefer chocolate,” said Shiro.

When mixed, add a bit of oil to a medium pan on medium-high heat and cook like regular pancakes.

Toppings are of course necessary.

PHOTO BY LIZ SHIRO / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

Head out to your local grocery store and get these ingredients to try any of these tasty recipes—do not forget to tag The Sputnik.

Sputnik recipe cards: