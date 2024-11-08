Possible new long-term home for the Brantford Bulldogs

City of Brantford in talks of new sports facility taking over the current Civic Centre

Contributed photo/ City of Brantford

Rendering of proposed development Downtown Brantford

The City of Brantford has proposed a new sports and entertainment facility downtown as a potential long-term home for the Brantford Bulldogs.

The facility will take over the current Civic Centre location and act as a much larger facility for the city to hold both sports events and large-scale entertainment. The project is a part of the City’s larger overall vision to boost the downtown economy, community and recreational opportunity. Construction for the facility will begin in early 2026 if the city is given approval for the project. It is expected to cost about $140 million, generate approximately $13.2 million annually and create about 100 jobs.

The facility will seat over 5,000 individuals and be in similar capacity to the Canada Life Place sports-entertainment centre in London, Ont., said Maria Visocchi, the City of Brantford’s director of communications.

Visocchi said in an email that based on the analysis prepared as part of the business case that was recommended to Council, the city expects the venue will attract many residents to the downtown who do not regularly frequent it now, as well as visitors outside the community from nearby municipalities.

The main attraction to this facility will be a potential long-term home for Brantford’s Ontario Hockey League team, the Bulldogs, which migrated from an arena Hamilton in February 2023 due to construction.

Michael Andlauer, the owner of the team, has expressed his desire to stay in Brantford given the City implements this new facility.

“The fans are fantastic and have shown us tremendous support from day one,” said Andlauer in a press release from the City. “I can unequivocally state that if the Council commits to building this facility, I will commit the Brantford Bulldogs to playing here in Brantford for the long-term..

While there has not been discussion of a partnership with Wilfrid Laurier University in Brantford, Visocchi said a potential partnership could be a smart idea for both parties.

“A potential partnership with Laurier University to host student sports and other events is certainly something that could be explored. Collaborating with Laurier could foster closer ties between the university and the community and idea worth considering further,” said Visocchi.

Visocchi said the largest payoff of the facility for students would be its accessibility. The location being so close to campus will allow students to engage more in sports, attend concerts and other performances.

Laurier students would benefit from this project, said Laurier alumna and assistant cross-country coach Chiara Carcini.

“I think it would be a great opportunity for students downtown to have more access to large events and be more involved with sports,” said Carcini.

