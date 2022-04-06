Photo Gallery: Glass

Cropped photos of well-focused glass usually turn out quite abstract. I was able to take these photos easily because there is glass everywhere, and the point was to capture different types of glass surfaces. Changing the colours of some of these photos was also fun, since it created a better effect in the picture; I found that either adding a certain colour or taking away the colour to make the photo black and white was the best for these, in my opinion. With many of these photos, I had to turn up the contrast and turn down the shadows to achieve the greatest result. I enjoyed editing these pictures the most because they turn out much better after that step.



















