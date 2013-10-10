Members from various student publications recently gathered in Fredericton for the 79th annual NASH conference, organized by the Canadian University Press (CUP).

Representatives from Laurier included various editors and photographers from its respective student publications, including ten from The Cord, one from The Community Edition, and four of us from here at your beloved Sputnik (myself included).

The conference saw students from across Canada gather at the Crowne Plaza hotel for five days of networking, collaboration and at times maybe just a little bit of fun. Drinks were consumed, friendships were made, and most importantly experience and information were shared by both the students and the many brilliant and captivating industry experts who were invited to speak.

Industry players including journalists and experts from VICE, Buzzfeed, ESPN, CBC and various local organizations shared their perspectives on the issues and opportunities faced by young Canadian media hopefuls entering a quickly changing landscape.

Some highlights included ‘NASH dad’, Chris Jones, a popular sports writer, universally adored for his sharp wit (and lack of filter), Patrick McGuire of VICE, who offered some interesting perspectives on the state of journalistic freedom in Canada, and Scaachi Koul, an inspiring and hilarious Buzzfeed writer known for her blunt and, dare I say, savage sense of humor.

After the many panels, sessions, and brilliant keynote speakers, attendees were encouraged to explore the nightlife of Fredericton. Some standouts included a hockey game hosted by the University of New Brunswick, a live concert featuring several local bands, and a trip to the BOOM! nightclub in celebration of the John H. Macdonald awards ceremony (The Johnnies), where The Cord’s very own Kaitlyn Severin was named student journalist of the year.

Student journalists will reconvene next year for the 80th annual NASH, which is set to be hosted by Ryerson University. Here’s to another year of compelling student journalism!