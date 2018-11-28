With mid-terms ending and final exams beginning, a lot of students have found the past few weeks stressful. Time to unwind is scarce and far in-between. Some of us need to drink a cup of tea, some of us need to take a nap and some of us need to get out of the house.

If dancing or having the space to move around is your thing, or even something you do alone in your bedroom, Modo Yoga might have the fix for you. On Friday, November 6, from 8 to 9 p.m., the studio held their first “Open Jam” night.

The event was open to everyone. There was no instructor to follow and no “right” way to dance. It was all about letting off steam in a healthy and active way. For that one hour, you just let yourself feel free from all obligations and stressors.

“We created an environment where people didn’t feel they were being judged. They could enjoy themselves and relax while having fun and expressing themselves,” owner Markus Schneider said. “The goal is to give people an opportunity to have fun for an hour in an environment that lets us dance and move and express yourself without the need for consumption of any substances.”

Although having fun without alcohol was a theme for this event, Modo Yoga doesn’t promote an anti-alcohol message. The studio just wants create a fun and enjoyable environment where those who choose to drink and those who choose not to both feel welcome and at home.

“It’s not a stance against alcohol, it’s an opportunity for people who don’t consume alcohol to enjoy an event [that] is free from substances,” Schneider said. “It wasn’t necessarily formal dance, some people just moved and absorbed the music and enjoyed it that way.”

The turnout was successful, even though there was short notice. Many individuals shared their dismay about not being able to attend on Facebook. As a result of the positive feedback and for the sake of those who wanted to try it out, Modo Yoga is hoping to hold many events like this in the future. The studio is hosting a second event on Friday, December 7 at 8 p.m.

“The next one’s going to be even bigger,” Schneider said. “Everyone was really impressed with how much they enjoyed it…we created an environment where people didn’t feel they were being judged, they could enjoy themselves and relax while having fun and expressing themselves.”

If dancing isn’t your thing, that’s not a problem! There are tons of other de-stressing activities that happen weekly at Modo Yoga for a very low rate.

If you prefer yoga, Monday nights from 6 to 7 p.m. are drop-in based classes for $5. All the proceeds go to a local charity, which differs from month to month. The studio also has free mindfulness meditation classes on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. Any upcoming events can be found on the studio’s Facebook page or on their app, which can be found by searching “Modo Yoga” in the app store.