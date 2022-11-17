Laurier Brantford shines at first co-ed volleyball tournament of the season

Published on by Jackson Rice
The volleyball team in a huddle with their fists in the middle of the circle

Photo contributed by Megan Jacklin / Coordinator, Recreation & Student Life

The Golden Hawks had an excellent first co-ed volleyball tournament hosted at Humber College on November 7. 

 The team made it all the way to the semi-finals in a tight game with host team, the Humber Hawks. Laurier took the first set in a back-and-forth game 25-24, but fell short in the second set losing 17-25.  

The Hawks took the last set in a thrilling game, defeating Laurier 12-8 and punching their ticket to the finals. 

 “We needed more time to work on our game prior to the tournament and we still did amazing,” said Olumide Fatukasi, a second-year student athlete at Laurier Brantford. “The team knows what we are capable of and believe we can win something this year.”   

The Golden Hawks kicked off the tournament with a 2-1 win against the University of Toronto Mississauga. Laurier took the first set 25-24, lost the second set 15-25 and won the third set 15-10. 

The second game of the round-robin was against George Brown College. Laurier swept George Brown, winning both sets 25-5 and 25-20.   

With two wins under their belts, the Golden Hawks took their confidence into Game 3 against St. Lawrence College. 

 Game 3 against St. Lawrence College also ended up in a sweep for the Golden Hawks. Both sets ended 25-13, qualifying the Golden Hawks for the semi-finals and clinching top of their group. 

 “The results were well-deserved as it was the first tournament since pre-COVID,” said Fatukasi. “The team dominated the whole tournament, as we were the only team undefeated in the round-robin.” 

 After nearly two years of no competition, Laurier did not show any signs of rust.  

 Laurier looks to continue their dominance on home-court advantage as they host the next tournament on Nov. 25. 

Jackson Rice

Jackson is The Sputnik’s Lead Sports Reporter. Fun fact about Jackson is that he’s afraid of birds.

