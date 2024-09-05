Laurier alumni Sam Schachter takes on Paris Olympics 2024

Beach Volleyball Olympian graduated from Laurier in 2016 and has represented Canada twice since then

The sun is shining, the sand is warm and the Eiffel Tower is in the distance as beach volleyball player and Wilfrid Laurier alumni Sam Schachter takes to the court to represent Canada for the second time on the Olympic stage. Alongside his team Canada partner Dan Dearing, the pair bump, set and spike as the crowd cheers them on.

“Walking out into your first match and being welcomed by the announcers and the crowd is always an unforgettable moment, especially your first match of the Olympics,” said Schachter. “And it’s a nice reward for all the hard work that you had done to get to that moment and place.”

Schachter graduated from Laurier in 2016 from a communications program. Originally, he was enrolled at the Waterloo campus, but as his athletics career began and he joined the national team, he continued his studies through various schools in Toronto.

Since graduating, Schachter has represented Canada at the Olympics twice, once in 2016 and again this year. During his time at the Olympics, he and his partner played four games, winning one. Dearing injured himself, so the team was unable to compete in their playoff game.

“That was a frustrating piece, but certainly we enjoyed the overall experience and having our families join us and some of our friends was something that I think we’ll cherish and always remember as one of the most valued parts of the experience,” said Schachter.

To compete at such a high level, Schachter takes his mental and physical preparation seriously. He and his team went to training camps both in the U.S.A. and Germany. Also, the team has personal therapists and performance coaches who help the athletes manage the stress that comes along with competing at this level. For Schachter, mediation and visualization help him to calm his nerves and “create a mental directive and manifest.”

As much time and effort goes into reaching the Olympics, Schachter said it is important to enjoy the journey too.

“The Olympics is wonderful to get to that point, but there’s a lot of challenges,” he said. “It’s very frustrating and a lot of people don’t make it that far necessarily. And I think enjoying what you’re doing as you’re doing it is a big part of the experience.”

Years since his graduation from Laurier, Schachter is still connected to his Golden Hawk roots.

“I’m still in touch with my former head coach and one of my best friends whom I played at Laurier with, Dave Hamilton, was able to join me at the Olympics. That was special to have someone whom I came through university with and experienced Laurier with me there to share the Olympic experience with me,” said Schachter.

Schachter’s journey to the Olympics was not one he walked alone.

“It takes a village. Every single coach, every single partner, every single competitor plays a piece in learning the lessons to get to the Olympics. In different stages in my career different people played such huge, impactful roles,” he said. “From my first elementary school teacher who got me into the sport, all the way to our Olympic coach who was training us in the final months leading up to the Olympics. Everyone has had a huge impact and have a great appreciation and love for everyone who contributed to that journey.”

As his time competing at the Olympics wrapped up, Schachter said he had the chance to enjoy Paris.

“I got to really enjoy some very nice meals with my family and my fiancée. We got to spend, four or five days enjoying Paris and being able to support our female Canadian team who did extremely, truly well with the silver medal and getting to celebrate with them was something that I think I’ll always remember and cherish because it was such an exceptional result,” he said. “I have so much pride to be a Canadian and a beach volleyball player.”

This article was originally published in print Volume 24, Issue 1 on Thursday, August 29.