Lansdowne Children’s Centre celebrates 50 years with Eras Gala

Lansdowne hosts gala to raise money for development of new building

Lansdowne Children’s Centre is hosting an Eras Gala on Saturday, Nov. 16 to celebrate 50 years of helping children develop their learning in Brantford and the Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

The gala will take place at the Brantford Golf and Country Club. Tickets are priced at $200. Those who wish to attend can register through the Lansdowne website. Tickets include access to the event where there will be a dinner included in the ticket price and its main attraction, an interactive display, so residents can go back in time and view the history of Lansdowne. The event will also include entertainment, a cash bar, a silent auction and a fundraising raffle for attendees to participate in. The event is formal wear.

“We see over three thousand or more children a year providing services, and we work to help all these individuals based on what their needs are,” says Jenifer Huxley, the director of client services at Lansdowne. “We work with children from birth sometimes till they’re 18.”

Since 1974, Lansdowne has been assisting families across the community. The facility works with children with multiple learning and developmental challenges to help them thrive in everyday life.

The centre includes services such as physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy, along with social services. The Brantford centre specifically also offers additional programs to help children reach their full potential.

Proceeds from the fundraising gala benefit the Lansdowne Children’s Centre Foundation and support the needs and development of the new building. The goal is to provide children of all abilities with equal opportunity to experience childhood in the community and discover their potential.

The upcoming event is also a kick-start celebration for a new centre being built in addition to the current centre in Brantford, which is currently located on Mount Pleasant Road. The location of the new centre is not yet known, as the team is still in the early planning stages with the City of Brantford.

A new facility means even more children in Brantford can get assistance. Almost 30 per cent of children entering school have a developmental vulnerability that affects their families, learning and everyday life, as mentioned in a media release by the Government of Ontario. A new Lansdowne Centre allows more services and space for more children.