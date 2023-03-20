Keep calm and celebrate on

Contributed Photo

St. Patrick’s Day. The day of wearing green, the luck of the Irish and a few extra drinks.

St. Patrick’s Day is a day associated with a good time, and if we all remember to celebrate responsibly, it is a good time.

Post-secondary communities including ours do their best to keep the school and surrounding areas safe. Yes, there is a lot of fun to be associated with this day of wearing green but also a lot of caution to be included as well.

It is reality that no matter how many times people are told to drink responsibly and stay safe, there are those who do not.

We received a few emails regarding building closing at earlier access and OneCard access during St. Patrick’s Day and the weekend that follows.

While many of these closers and adjustments to the building are regarding the Waterloo campus, I know that many of us will be heading down there this weekend.

We need to remember that while this is a day to have fun and a weekend to party, we need to be aware of risks and keep an eye out for our peers so we can all be safe this weekend.

The school is doing their part, now it is up to us to be safe and follow the guide the school has put out.

Have fun and be safe everyone. Have a happy St. Patrick’s Day.