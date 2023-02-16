Influencer or celebrity: How the tides of fame are turning

Photo Contribution by Olga Steblyk

It’s that time of year where our social media feeds are full of the fashion and winner lists of annual awards shows. Who wore what, who came with who, but one noticeable shift is happening when it comes to who is in attendance.

Once nights reserved for what would be considered “A-list” celebrities and musicians are now guest lists full of familiar faces from our phone screens. TikTok influencers such as Anna Sitar, Charli D’Amelio, Chris Olsen and more took to the red carpet at the Grammy’s.

While the looks were serving, it does beg the question, what are these influencers doing at a prestigious music awards show? It appears the tide is turning in Hollywood’s elite with the public overlooking many once highly admired celebs for a chance to instead admire the once seemingly “normal” individuals who have taken over For You pages and timelines.

Harry Styles, one of the biggest names of the night taking home the Album of the Year award – and rightly so, Harry’s House was untouchable last year – has a whopping 7 million followers on Instagram, with TikTok dancer Charli D’Amelio coming in at an insane 48.4 million followers on the same platform. Lizzo, another fan favourite of the night, comes up with a total of 13.2 million followers on the platform.

While Charli’s fellow content creators in attendance don’t score as high as herself or against these noted celebrities on Instagram in terms of followings – the red carpets do not lie. There is a significant shift happening in how we view the traditional celebrity, what is deserving of the title of fame and other factors that play into the world that is Hollywood and the elite.

The Grammy’s aside, the world’s favourite content creators have been spotted on red carpets for the VMAs, the BRIT awards, even strolling amongst the top tier of elites that gather every year for the MET Gala.

Is it the relatability? The love for people who were once like us? Or maybe the hope that because they got their big break online, and how accessible that world is to me and you, that we might find ourselves lucky enough to find success too.

Either way, something is changing in how we view celebrities and how we now view internet fame as important as what was once considered traditional fame and celebrity status.