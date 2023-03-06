Indoor soccer teams play in regionals at Conestoga

Photo Contribution by Laurier Athletics

The Wilfrid Laurier University Brantford Golden Hawks’ men’s and women’s varsity indoor soccer team are getting ready to compete at Regionals on Feb. 27.

The women’s team looks to repeat last season and qualify for Provincials again for the second time in school history. On the other hand, the men’s team looks to qualify for Provincials for the first time in school history.

“I think both teams have put in a lot of work over the past month since seeing what they needed to work on after the invitational tournament,” said Kara Hughes, an assistant coach for Laurier Brantford’s varsity soccer team. “I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for both teams to show how hard they’ve worked and how they’ve been able to come together as a team.”

The women’s team has a difficult group in front of them. The path to Provincials will be a tough one, but the women have a lot of confidence.

“I think that we have a really good chance at winning all four games out of the pool that we are in,” said Madison Pitts-bray, a second-year student-athlete for Laurier Brantford.

The women’s team kicks off Regionals at 8:20 a.m. against Sault College.

On the other hand, the men’s team is looking to create history and qualify for Provincials. The men’s team is hungry after a disappointing last season.

“Game plan heading into Regionals is to battle from start to finish and capitalize on our chances,” said Godiva Collins, the captain of the Laurier Brantford men’s varsity indoor soccer team. “If we can execute our team’s defensive and offensive structure, we can go through.”

Just like the women’s team, the men’s team is young with only a few returning players, so this will be a tough challenge for rookies who have never experienced the pressure of Regionals.

“Since this may be the last tournament of the season, I am prepared to leave everything on the field,” said Luis Sandoval, a first-year student-athlete at Laurier Brantford.

The men’s team kicks off their tournament at 9:20 a.m. against Durham College.

The Golden Hawks look to make the school proud at Regionals and are working to hang another banner in the gymnasium.