In Defense of Plastic Surgery

PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY JEREMY VYN / SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

The year is 2022. Magazines and Instagram models everywhere are in the business of selling insecurity to the young and old people of the world alike. The prevalence of cosmetic surgery is on the rise. As a result, so is the prevalence of people coming out of the woodwork to judge recipients of these types of surgeries.

For as long as it’s been around, getting cosmetic work done has been perceived to be some personal failure of the recipient; plastic surgery is used as a sort of derogatory statement towards those who have received it.

Just last week, comedian David Cross, who I am otherwise a huge fan of, tweeted a statement in (rightful) opposition to Kim Kardashian in which he used the fact she has received plastic surgery as an insult and part of an argument as to why her argument (about how people need to “get up and work”) is therefore less valid. While I agreed with every other ounce of outrage against Kardashian’s statement that Cross conveyed through his tweet, the mere fact that she has been the recipient of cosmetic surgeries shouldn’t be a problematic attribute on its own. Certainly, having had plastic surgery isn’t something that equates to some personal failing that someone should use against you when discussing the validity of an argument you made that was entirely unrelated to the topic of plastic surgery to begin with.

Receiving cosmetic surgery should not be negatively perceived as some sort of scandal to be looked down upon, or something that is detrimental to someone’s character.

The general reasoning behind why most people receive cosmetic surgery is that there is some physical attribute which they perceive to be an issue that, in one way or another, is detrimental to their self-esteem. For those with the means to purchase a procedure that they believe will rectify this particular insecurity, it seems like a sensible step for that person to take.

Is cosmetic surgery the most ideal course of action when someone is deeply insecure about some part of their body? I have no idea. In some extreme cases, feeling the need to surgically alter one’s body can become somewhat of an obsession, causing the recipients to perhaps go a bit overboard and use it as a one-size-fits-all solution to any of their insecurities (even if those insecurities are rooted in something much deeper than the physical).

We have to ask ourselves why this problem with body image exists on such a pervasive level?

The internet certainly contributes to the everyday bombardment of perceived aesthetic superiority that we can’t seem to escape from. The dishonesty from those who have received cosmetic surgery further aggravates the issue.

Photo filters available on every social media app allows even those who have never had work done to portray a largely unattainable faultless image to their Instagram or Snapchat following. The whole thing is a snowball effect; the snowball worsens with each expertly edited picture uploaded to Instagram that