Homecoming Game was a Success

Photo contributed by Megan Jacklin

Laurier hosted their first-ever homecoming basketball game where it saw the current 2022 Extramural team defeat the Alumni’s.

The game went down to the final shot where the alumni could not make the winning basketball, losing 56-57. An intense game from tip-off to the final buzzer.

The current squad looked strong throughout all four quarters, only giving up the lead a couple of times. The team was led by Jamie Kirsch, scoring 9 points to help secure the win. On the other side of the court, the alumni battled it out until the final buzzer. They were led by Taran Hoogsteen who scored a game-high 15 points.

Both teams found themselves trying to expand their lead but no one would give up. This back-and-forth game electrified the crowd of purple and gold. An atmosphere like no other.

As much as everyone would have liked to see a buzzer-beater to cap off an amazing game, the crowd was not disappointed with the outcome.

A back-and-forth game had everyone on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end. The stands were divided with every basket, one section cheered when one team scored and vice versa. The energy from the game shifted its way into the stands.

Even when the game was at intermission, the excitement was still there with fan interactive activities. Games were played with prizes, including a dance-off and bump, and a slam dunk contest was held between both teams.

“It was a great experience, not only for the players but for the fans as well,” said Sergio Panart, a second-year student at Laurier Brantford. “As a student here at Laurier, this event will bring our community together and I’m hoping we can continue with this.”

The game left fans wanting more and they are hoping that the first-ever student-exclusive homecoming basketball game will not be the last.