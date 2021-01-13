Happy New Year Golden Hawks

PHOTO BY SARA SHEIKH / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

For many students, 2021 feels like it has not arrived yet.

This might be because we are still attending lectures through Zoom, and wearing our PJs way past noon.

Of course, no one expected COVID-19 and its limitations to disappear when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day.

Yet, we are still left feeling disappointed that things have not changed.

If anything, things have gotten worse because of the ongoing spread and new variant in Ontario. Needless to say, students miss life before COVID-19.

A way for students to reconnect to what made campus life so great is by attending online events.

In the past, Laurier held various events to benefit student’s mental health, financial literacy and to create networking opportunities. This has not changed, the only difference is that these events are now online.

Last semester students attended an online event called, ‘Stress Management and Avoidance,’ hosted by the Wellness Centre during the month of December.

“In this workshop, we taught students about the cycle of anxiety and how to use healthy coping strategies to manage stress and set goals to overcome avoidance,” said a Wellness Centre representative.

The centre hosts several workshops focused on stress, anxiety or trauma every month— therapy is not cheap, so do not miss out on this free opportunity.

To kick off the semester, attend the event called, ‘Start your Day with Play,’ via Zoom on Jan. 18th at 8:30 a.m. This specific day is known as, “the darkest day of the year.” Some say that this day is also one of the worst days of the year because of how gloomy it is.

Kara Latta is the event host. She is a play and mindset coach, the creator of ThoughtPLAY, certified life & success coach and a Hypnotherapist practitioner.

Kara Latta / Contributed Image

“Bring something to cover your eyes (like a sleep mask, or a scarf), something colourful to write with and something to write on […] the rest is a surprise,” she said.

On Feb. 3 via Zoom at 7 p.m., students have the opportunity to attend the ‘Beyond the Book, A discussion on The Creator’s Game.’

This event is hosted by both Allan Downey, author of The Creator’s Game Beyond, and Laurier’s Director of Indigenous Initiatives, Melissa Ireland.

Allan Downey / Contributed Image

Students can expect an hour of Indigenous culture, identity and the history of the game of lacrosse.

An event to not miss this semester is the ‘Alumni Spill the Tea on Life After Laurier,’ on Zoom Feb. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This event allows students to hear from Laurier graduates and make connections in their field.

Students can grow their network and learn about how alumni launched their careers after graduation.

Another event to not miss this semester is the, ‘Music for Mental Health in Therapy and Everyday Life,’ on April 14 from 7 to 8 p.m.

During this event, students will explore the mental health benefits of engaging in music both within clinical music therapy settings and everyday life.

Elizabeth Mitchell, a Laurier assistant professor and event host, said, “participants will leave with a greater understanding of the cognitive, emotional, and social benefits of musical engagement as well as practical ideas for using music to enhance their own wellness.”