Great reads for those with no time

Books It Up, Laurier Brantford’s book club, is back with more riveting reads

Laurier Brantford Books It Up is excited to be back and sharing all their favourite book recommendations with you. Unfortunately, the school year usually means less time to read but do not worry because LBBIU has some great novella recommendations. These books are all under 115 pages and despite being a shorter book they will still have you completely invested and meeting that reading goal.

Evidence of the Affair by Taylor Jenkins Read is an 88-page novella told entirely through letters. This book will have you completely wrapped up in the characters and their lives. The story follows Connie as she stumbles upon information that nobody wants to find, her husband is cheating on her. Connie decides to send a letter to a man named David. David is the man whose wife has been cheating with Connie’s husband. This novella lets you dive into the connection that two complete strangers formed out of heartbreak from the illicit affairs of their spouses.

Under One Roof by Ali Hazlewood is a cute and fun 112-page novella that will have you giggling because who doesn’t love a forced proximity romance? The story follows Mara, an environmental engineer who moves in with Liam, a big oil lawyer. These two do not see eye-to-eye and therefore cannot stand each other. But the more time these two spend together under one roof, the closer they become and the further their differences seem.

Worst Wing Man Ever by Abby Jimenez is a 61-page novella that will pull on your heartstrings and make you wish it was longer. The story follows Holly, a hospice nurse who after a long day goes to her car to find a spicy note that was not meant for her. Holly leaves a note back and one anonymous note leads to more. The notes have brought these strangers closer than they thought but will they be able to recognize each other when they meet in real life by accident?

These novellas are a perfect way to keep reading during the school year and they are also the perfect solution to a reading slump. If the books leave you wishing there was more no need to worry, as all three of these amazing authors have other great reads you can dive into.

This article was originally published in print Volume 24, Issue 1 on Thursday, August 29.