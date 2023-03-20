Golden hawks wrapping up the athletic year

Photo Contribution by Serena Anagbe

Wilfrid Laurier Brantford Golden Hawks are beginning to wrap up an athletic year that saw some ups and some downs.

This is the first full athletic season before COVID-19 shut everything down. Tournaments were back up and running and teams finally had a full, proper season to compete in.

The Golden Hawks varsity teams had a successful year. The men’s and women’s cross-country team did not qualify for nationals as a team, however, five individuals qualified to represent the school at the highest competition. On the pitch, the men’s and women’s varsity indoor soccer team came up short at regionals but had a strong season that made Laurier proud.

Moving away from the varsity teams, the Golden Hawks extramural teams shined this season. The co-ed volleyball team are finishing up an impressive season, competing in multiple tournaments and having strong performances in all of them.

Men’s and women’s basketball teams took the season by storm. The women’s team captured gold in their first tournament, beating Humber College 38-37 in a nail-biter championship match. Both teams competed in multiple tournaments and both teams showed what it meant to wear purple and gold.

On the ice, the men’s and women’s teams showed a strong performance this season, competing at the highest level and representing Laurier Brantford in a fashionable matter.

Our sports clubs are wrapping up a memorable season, seeing all teams dominate their season and be proud of being a Laurier Brantford Golden Hawk.

As the athletic calendar comes to a close, we can look back at a successful year that saw all teams perform for the first time in years. The future of athletics looks bright and there will definitely be more impressive seasons to come.

Our teams say goodbye to those who are graduating and welcome those who are becoming a Laurier Brantford Golden Hawk.

A celebration of all of our athletes will be held at the Annual Athletic Banquet on March 24 at the Best Western Hotel.