Getting a pet might save your life

PHOTO BY SARA SHEIKH / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

Many students find it hard to keep their sanity in the middle of all the chaos COVID-19 has caused, and continues to cause.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, owning pets can be the difference between a life of cardiovascular diseases or a healthy life.

Studies have shown a positive correlation between owning pets and decreased blood pressure, cholesterol levels, triglyceride levels and loneliness.

There is also evidence to suggest that pets improve owners’ physical health by encouraging exercise, socialization and other outdoor activities.

Taja D’Abreu, a Laurier Brantford English major, finds that having a cat helps her overcome the loneliness from online learning.

“I think petting my cat or having him lay in my lap reduces my anxiety and stress,” said D’Abreu.

Students like D’Abreu live alone and suffer from isolation.

“I have been very isolated due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. I have not seen family or friends in over a year. Being able to pet and hug my cat, especially when I feel sad, really helps the loneliness […] I’m lucky to have him during this pandemic,” said D’Abreu.

Her cat Timmy is a big mood booster for her.

CONTRIBUTED / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

“He looks kind of mean in this picture, but he is the sweetest cat you’ll ever meet,” said D’Abreu.

“My cat has a serious influence on my mood. He makes me very happy because he is very affectionate towards me and is never standoffish,” said D’Abreu.

Monica Van Ittersum, also a Laurier Brantford English major, claims her cat Rue has had extraordinary effects on her family’s health and relationships.

CONTRIBUTED / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

“Rue has allowed my family to bond with each other more. The energy in my household is a lot more lively, especially when my cat goes berserk at one a.m.,” said Van Ittersum.

Van Ittersum finds that her cat has also reduced her anxiety.

“While my cat can be perky, she can also be very composed, which has allowed my house to remain calm,” said Van Ittersum.

“Pets are known to lower blood pressure and calm one’s nervous system. As a person who has dealt with insomnia, I love to sleep beside my cat,” said Van Ittersum.

In case students need more reasons to get a pet, they also allegedly give owners superhuman healing powers.

“Another interesting tidbit is a cat’s purr apparently can alleviate human bone and muscle injuries,” said Van Ittersum.

Van Ittersum’s furry friend is also a mood booster for her.

“When she is in a playful mood, she loves it when I run around with a string of yarn,” she said.

Next time students try convincing roommates or family members to let them buy a pet, The Sputnik has your back; just send them this article.