Bondage and discipline (BD), dominance and submission (DS) and sadism and masochism (SM) makes up the world of BDSM. For many, their understanding of BDSM comes from the unrealistic story in the novel/film Fifty Shades of Grey.

Lady Azelle Lanista is a professional dominatrix based in Toronto. Before becoming a professional Dominatrix, she had a career in social work in the mental health sector. After working in the industry for 15 years, she was burnt out. BDSM was a part of her personal life at the time, but she made it a part of her professional life. She started a website and quit social work six months into her new career.

Her skills in social work came in use for running a pro-domme business. She uses the same format of notetaking in social work for her current clients. Both industries require people skills and helping people with their problems.

So what does a professional dominatrix actually do?

“I promote myself in being an authentic dominant. What that means is I’m not here to indulge in their fantasy, they’re here to please me. A session looks like anything I want it to, I have a client who I have seen every single month for four years. We have a very amazing relationship and honestly I set that time aside for him once a month. If that time means I just need a neck rub and a foot rub because I’m exhausted, then that’s what he does. He’s thankful just to please me in that way. If I just had a fight with my boyfriend and I need to whip the shit out of him, that’s what I do,” explained Lady Azelle.

There can be misconceptions about what a professional dominatrix actually does. Lady Azelle does not offer any nudity or sexual services at all.

“I do allow men to release in session, I’d say about maybe 20 per cent of the time. It is very, very rare and is only if I feel like it’s something that is a part of the scene and something that is fun for me. There never is any obligation for me to provide a release. That’s not what seeing a pro-domme is about.”

According to Lady Azelle, it is common for professional dominatrixes to be confused with fetish escorts. The difference is escorts accompany the client to events and usually provide sexual services.

“I’ve grown professionally where I know instantly whether or not someone is serious about the service that I offer. If someone on the online session request form says they’re a first timer and they want overnight, they’re jerking off in fantasy land. They are not looking for a professional domination experience.”

“I am very selective about who I session with. I have no problem deleting people and blacklisting people who are not worth my time.”

Going to a professional domme isn’t just for a good time. Some clients need it for their own physical and personal needs.

“I have one slave who has chronic pain. He just needs me to do impact play so his body releases the endorphins, and [he] needs the adrenaline to cope with his pain.”

Lady Azelle also has a line of BDSM chocolates, Dominantly Delicious, which are molded from her lips and toes. She says that clients don’t deserve her lips so the only way they can ever have them is in form of a chocolate.

She also explained that some wives want to learn to be dominant with their partners. Every couple has different reasons to see her. She has dominated a husband and a wife together, and has even had men sent to her as a reward.

Everyone has their limits when it comes to pleasing others. Even professionals in the industry say no to others’ desires.

“I don’t know if they are limits as much as personal interests. I don’t enjoy age play; I don’t enjoy adult baby. There are dommes who are well suited for that. It’s just not something I enjoy […] for me it’s outside of my personal interests.”

Scat play is something that she doesn’t really do. Scat is arousal through human feces, so shitting on someone or making them eat it.

“There is an inherent health risk associated with that. I don’t do anything I’m not trained to do.”

Some of the services are listed openly on her booking request form online, which include ball busting, electrical play, foot worship, hair pulling, and tickle torture. Potential clients state whether the activity is a hard limit (a hard no), soft limit (a maybe), or an interest. Lady Azelle said she is open-minded and will take suggestions.

Liability is a factor when it comes to running a BDSM business. Many of the activities involved can lead to injuries. Lady Azelle has taken precaution against being sued and now makes clients sign a waiver before a session to avoid any legal disputes.

“I’ve broken bones accidentally, it happens. People are suspended, they’re wiggling, you can tear a rotator cuff and be off of work for six months. There is an increased risk for some activities.”

The industry standard is a 40 per cent client no-show rate, while Lady Azelle has never had someone not show up due to her session booking process. Clients pay a cancellation fee if they provide less than 24 hours’ notice.

If you need some help getting into shape, fem domme gyms can help you with that. Lady Azelle’s long term goal is to open one, and she is almost finished her certification.

“Men are motivated by strong dominant women.”

“All my clients [say] ‘I want to lose 10 pounds, I want to be a better husband, I want to quit drinking, I want to quit watching porn so often, I want to stop smoking.’ They come to me for assistance with that. Chastity is a very effective way to motivate a man, so that’s a means I use often […] They have to earn their way out of their chastity device, so that is something I’m planning on incorporating.

“Fem domme gym has been done, but it hasn’t been done here.”

“It has been done in L.A and in New York. I think it was tried in Toronto but I don’t think it was done properly. The way they are doing it in L.A is not the way I’m going to be doing it. I’m not going to be making men squat with weights hanging on their balls, that’s not safe.”

The plans for her future gym space are also to use the space as a dungeon and to throw fetish parties. A fetish party is where individuals with similar interests in kinks and fetishes can gather together.

BDSM in everyday lives is becoming more common as well. Jane Doe* explained how BDSM became an interest in her relationship in an email:

“As a person diagnosed with a chronic pain disorder, depression, anxiety disorder and panic disorder, I’m very on edge at all times. The simplest things set me off and I can lose control very easily. I’ve also been raised in a very co-dependent family. I’m a person who has many things to take care of. I like to be in control of as much as possible. There are so many things going on around me that I have to tend to or take care of, that I feel overwhelmed. BDSM is an escape from all of that […] it’s the one place I don’t feel I need to control, and also the one place where control is not given to me. Surprisingly, BDSM also lets me come to terms with a bad experience I had in the past. About two months before I started dating my current boyfriend, I lost my virginity from rape. It still bothers me to this day, but BDSM actually helps me slowly get past it. Yes, I may be “forced” or “told” to do something by my boyfriend which can trigger bad memories, but I can use my safe word to stop and I can escape the current situation. BDSM lets me relive the experience on my own terms so that I can get past it and accept it.”

The movie Fifty Shade of Grey was released in 2015. Searches on Pornhub for BDSM increased by 88 per cent the same year. There has been some criticism over the story line within the movie.

“Most people in the industry think it’s shit. Some of the reasons are that it does not portray the communication and negotiation integral to a domme’s relationship, and because it suggests that interest in BDSM is a result of being abused. BDSM relationships require a high level of communication, self-awareness and trust,” said Lady Azelle.

She also stated that she will be watching the second movie in theaters, shamelessly.

*Sources wished to remain anonymous.