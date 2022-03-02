Gallery: What We Find in the Woods

Slightly inspired by the vibe of Taylor Swift’s Evermore, this gallery’s theme is “what we find in the woods”. While these places and specific items are not necessarily anywhere near each other, I tried to collect images that could be connected. The next step was editing lighting to give the photos a cohesive look, and to stylize a bit. As a whole, the gallery is meant to mimic a small walk through a forest where you keep an eye out for the everyday magic that makes life beautiful; be it sunlight, a cool bridge, an interesting building, or the moss growing in the cracks of a walkway.

Now, join me in a walk through the woods.