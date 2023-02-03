Gallery: Snowed-In: Winter Has Finally Arrived in Brantford

























Photos Contributed by Jeremy Vyn and Nida Shanar

Winter took its “jolly-ol-time” arriving this year. In fact, every year winter seems to be getting shorter and shorter (it seems appropriate here to refer you to the article in this issue that discusses this very concern). In spite of this growing concern, there is still a lot of beauty in Winter. A lot of us like to complain about the cold, but we often forget to appreciate the beauty that comes along with it. I cannot imagine a world without snow, as snow brings with it a type of unimaginable beauty that cannot be holistically remembered through photos. Given this, we present this photo gallery in humility, knowing that our photos do nothing to properly capture the beauty present around us.