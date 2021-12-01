Gallery – Beauty of Nature

For this gallery I wanted to capture the beauty of nature during the winter. Many of these photos show remaining plants from the fall or before, covered in snow. These pictures show the first days of winter, when the new season is just beginning. I like the photos of the leaves in snow for this reason. I am very glad that I was able to capture the rose during the winter, because it is unusual to find a perfect rose that has lasted this long, during the cold weather of November. The photo of the squirrel was the hardest to take, but I was happy when I captured a close-enough shot of the animal before it ran away. I love the effect I captured in the photo of the wing mirror; while the background is dark and cold, the mirror shows a warm sunset. I like some photos in my gallery a lot more than others, but it was fun to take all these pictures.

































