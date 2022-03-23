Gallery: Backgrounds

Initially, I was going to do my theme on “signs of spring,” given that in March we generally get small signs that spring is coming. This year, however, Canadian weather proved – yet again – to be an unpredictable rollercoaster. Instead, I decided to reach into personally uncharted territory and attempt a few classic laptop or cellphone background photos. In the past I’ve just found photos from my camera roll and threw them up as my background. Never have I intentionally themed my photos for such a use. Doing so proved to be very enjoyable. Focus is very key in these pictures – they must be either uniformly focused or focused in a very particular location on the photo (ex. putting the focused aspect on the right side of the photo as a computer home screen generally has its apps on the left). I hope you enjoy viewing these as much as I did taking them!





















