Gallery – Architecture

Over this year’s reading week I had the opportunity to take a trip to British Columbia. In British Columbia the province has such a beautiful view with all the mountains and trees but they also have a lot of unique structures. These structures have all this colour but also so much texture. Texture is what I find attracts my eye to a specific object and these buildings are filled with all the different textures. Having texture within a photo and having the sharp corners of a building brings an object to life making the realism within these photos. I found great joy and even challenge in finding the different buildings and overall the entire journey I had through creating this gallery of photos.



















