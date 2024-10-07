Fall brings cozy reading times

Books It Up presents books for you to enjoy during the changing season

Nothing screams reading like the vibes that autumn brings, and everyone knows that it is the season the book community thrives in. If you are looking for a good series to create cozy vibes, keep reading to hear about the big three from Laurier Brantford’s Books It Up.

If you have been keeping up with BookTok, then you know there has been a collective agreement about what the three big series are in the romance genre.

The first series in the big three is the Addicted series by Krista Ritchie and Becca Richie. The first book in the series is Addicted to You and it follows Lily, one of the three Calloway sisters, and Loren Hale. Both characters struggle with completely different addictions and rely on each other to maintain a facade that they are happily dating and functioning college students. But as people start to infiltrate the walls they have put up around them, they find hiding liquor and random guys that pass through their apartment is harder than they thought. Even as they cling to their addictions, they also find themselves clinging on to their relationship. They both want to try and give their relationship a real shot, but they question if they can give up their addictions…but for each other, they are willing to try.

The second series in the big three is the Magnolia Parks Universe series by Jessa Hastings. The first book in the series is a wild ride that Laurier Brantford’s Books It Up has written about before. The second book in the series is Daisy Haites and follows the story of a 20-year-old girl, Daisy, being raised by her gang lord brother Julian. Her life is beyond complicated, it only gets more twisted when she finds herself falling for Christian Hemmes. Christian is happy to use Daisy as a distraction from lusting after his best friend’s girlfriend. As things progress, Daisy and Christian realize their relationship might run deeper than they thought, but in their world, things don’t come that easy.

The third series in the big three is the Boys of Tommen series by Chloe Walsh. The first book in the series is Binding 13 and follows Shannon Lynch, a girl whose life is crashing down around her. Shannon has been badly bullied at her old school and halfway through the year, she transfers to a private school in Cork, Ireland. Johnny Kavanagh is the school’s star rugby player who is determined to claim his future as a professional rugby player for his country. What happens when their two worlds collide on the pitch on Shannon’s first day at school? She wanted to keep a low profile, but her growing relationship with the popular boy at school is making that impossible. As their relationship grows, Shannon is forced to decide if she will let Johnny into the deep, dark secrets of her home life.

All three of these series are incredible books that will have you falling completely in love with the characters as you dive into their worlds. These series do have deep topics and it is important to read the trigger warnings.