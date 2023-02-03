Extra-curriculars & What They Have to Offer

Contributed Photo

Extracurricular involvement is a part of almost all school communities from Pre-K to college or university. A way to be a part of the school community that is a little better than classes sometimes.

These activities give students chances to try new things. They give us the opportunity to meet new people, learn new skills and of course, make memories. I know many people that have met their best friends and have had some of their favourite memories while participating in extracurricular activities.

There are many benefits that come with being a part of extracurricular activities, such as creating a bond with other people outside of your program. It creates a community and it can help you become a part of the school community.

Sports bring people together. There are those who play the sports and those who cheer at the sports. As well, there are clubs people can join and events that are hosted, along with meeting everyone who attends them. You get to create a place for everyone to feel included and belong.

Participating in extracurricular activities can help people socially as well as academically. It has been proven that being a part of school clubs or sports or anything extracurricular can help you academically.

It helps to give people a break from studying. It is a break for your mental health.

It can teach you many things, time management, self-care and how to multitask. The list goes on and on.

Sadly, the pandemic took away our chances of participating in such activities for a few years. Some happy news is that now that restrictions have lessened, we have the chance to join clubs and sports again.

There was so much that we missed out on, but now we can participate again. We have clubs and extramural as well as intramural sports. You can find a list of clubs and other extracurriculars on the Wilfrid Laurier University or Students’ Union website.

I encourage you all to give it a try. Join a club or try out for a sport or even join the school paper, The Sputnik.