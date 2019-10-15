We’re hiring a new Editor in Chief!

The Editor in Chief is responsible for ensuring the production of The Sputnik and TheSputnik.ca They are responsible for maintaining deadlines, overseeing production, maintaining consistent quality, preventing any instance of libel or plagiarism, preparing budgets, and managing staff and volunteers.

Reports To: President, Executive Director

Supervises: The Sputnik Editorial Board, The Sputnik Volunteers, Brantford Distribution Manager.

Term of Office: Start date dependant on hiring process but until April 30, 2020, for 15 hrs/week, compensated at $15/hour.

Job Description: Hired by the President/Publisher, Board and Executive Director, the Sputnik Editor-in-Chief is responsible for overseeing the production of The Sputnik newspaper on a monthly basis, ensuring all deadlines are met, and is responsible for overseeing all other WLUSP Brantford Operations. The EIC hires and supervises the work of all Branford Student Publication managers, staff and volunteers. In addition, the EIC is responsible for completing the budgeting process. The EIC will assist the Executive Director in the management of day-to-day Brantford business operations.

The Sputnik is the official student newspaper for the Laurier Brantford campus. Print issues of the newspaper are released monthly with online-specific content being created as needed. The Editor-in-Chief will oversee the publication of 8 print issues from September-May, the content, design and upkeep of thesputnik.ca, and also the Sputnik’s social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and any other relevant platforms.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the overall production for The Sputnik newspaper and thesputnik.ca

Responsible for recruitment and hiring of senior and general volunteers

Ensure all volunteers are properly oriented and trained

Manage all directly reporting staff and ensure the effective supervision of all staff and volunteers

Ensure that all Sputnik staff and volunteers are informed of and compliant with WLUSP policy and code of conduct, etc.

Facilitate all human resource activities and professional development activities across Brantford departments, including, but not limited to the hiring and termination of staff and volunteers alongside the WLUSP HR Manager

Oversee and participate in activities undertaken to recruit and orient new Sputnik staff and volunteers

Supervise budgetary compliance

Assist the President and Executive Director in the negotiation of contracts relating the matters of Brantford operations

Act as a liaison and mediator between Brantford departments and between WLUSP Brantford and WLUSP Waterloo

Assist members of the Corporation in relations with the university and other outside organizations

Represent the Corporation in relations with the university and other outside organizations

Coordinate public relations activities and represent WLUSP Brantford to the media

Attend all staff meetings unless due warning is provided to the WLUSP President

Attend all meetings and conferences on behalf of WLUSP as required

Ensure that The Sputnik is sent to the printer on time

Manages and oversees all uses or representation of The Sputnik logo or brand

Ensure that Student Publications is operating in accordance with its existing by-laws, policies and guidelines

Advise the President in response to any matters pertaining to Brantford operations affecting the legal status of the corporation, including but not limited to: matters of libel, employment contract disputes, and other legal matters

Participate in the hiring of relevant staff in the months preceding the term of office and the last months of term of office

Prepare a year-end transition report for the next EIC of The Sputnik

Any other reasonable duties as required by the President and/or Executive Director

Skill Requirements

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (specifically InDesign and Photoshop) is considered an asset

Knowledge of journalistic ethics and best practices is considered an asset

Knowledge of photography basics is considered an asset

Strong writing and editing skills – with emphasis on news and feature writing

Time Management

Volunteer Coordination

This role gives you the opportunity to grow your professional skills and challenge yourself in an environment focused on growth and development by creating high-quality products that are enjoyed by the Laurier and Brantford community. This position will provide a great opportunity to build experience in media, student journalism and creative fields, and allow you the chance to be apart of one of the most inclusive, friendly, and fun organizations on the Laurier campus.

Application requirements:

If this sounds like the type of position you’d like to apply to, please send an email to president@wlusp.com with the following requirements:

Subject line “The Sputnik Application: Editor-in-Chief” Resume (1 page, PDF) Cover Letter



Clearly state your name, year of study, contact information and the position you are applying for on a cover page.



We appreciate and will review all applications, but please note that only successful applicants will be contacted for an interview.

Upon applying for the position, if successful, you will be contacted by Aaron Hagey, the President and Publisher, to set an interview date/time.

*Though the application process is ongoing, applicants who apply before Monday, October 21 at 5:00 will be considered before those who apply late.