Downtown Brantford’s best bites

PHOTO BY The BlackRabbit /Unsplash

The return to campus and in-person classes has lined up nicely with the opening of eat-in dining, and in our corner of Brantford we have a great selection of dining choices. From varying price points to a variety of cuisines, there is certainly something for every budget and every craving not too far from campus! I do consider myself quite the foodie, so let’s get into some of the best bites Brantford has to offer.

Starting off with a local favourite, Burrito Brothers! Burrito Brothers offers some of the tastiest Mexican cuisine around and is within walking distance from campus. $4 for a delicious soft-shell taco to $9-12 for burritos packed full of flavour and your favourite Mexican ingredients, and don’t forget to order a side of chips and salsa for $3.75 – the chips are made fresh to order! Burrito Brothers also has lots of veggie options and delicious burrito bowls for gluten free friends! And, if you don’t feel like making the walk, Skip the Dishes delivers for Burrito Brothers making for an excellent take-out option on those days when you don’t want to cook but also don’t want to leave your house.

Who doesn’t love a good burger? Next on the list we have The WORKS Craft Burgers and Beer. Now this burger place is slightly higher up in budget averaging $20 for a burger and fries but the food is delicious. A personal favourite of mine, The Tragically Maple, is a delicious burger topped with maple bacon, house-made maple bacon jam, bacon sticks, cheese curds, and a bacon-roasted garlic aioli – but the combinations of flavours available are totally worth the higher bill on a night out! The WORKS is also within walking distance on campus but also is partnered with Skip the Dishes for those days where take-out is your best friend.

Now, a meat-free option for all our veggie loving friends! Healthy Rabbit is a health and veggie focused restaurant with a large menu. Offering everything from wellness shots to delicious, toasted sandwiches, soups, and salads. You don’t have to be a vegetarian or vegan to enjoy the food this restaurant has to offer! Healthy Rabbit is also very student-budget friendly with everything on the menu being under $20. While there is a smaller Healthy Rabbit location right on campus by the new YMCA, it’s currently closed due to COVID, but the Brant Ave location is open for dine-in, delivery, and take-out if you’re up for the little trip.

Brantford is full of delicious bites and meals with a great variety of culture, but these three are my absolute favourites that are right on campus and have something for everyone! I don’t know about everyone else, but I am definitely excited about returning to campus partially just to have some of my favourite eats again!