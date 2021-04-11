Collage: COVID-19 reflections from The Sputnik photography team

PHOTO BY SARA SHEIKH / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

It is the end of the year, and this is our last collage of 2020/2021.

Throughout this pandemic, the photography team has worked hard to capture the writer’s work and add Sputnik social media. With this collage, we get to feature the people who got the job done safely to recognize their accomplishments.

While the newspaper stands were empty this year, we got to feature our creativity in alternative ways. However, there were rare occasions where we got pictures outside of our homes, so we wanted to recognize the commitment others had to safety in protecting others and our photographers.

Thank you to all of you who have kept up with our paper’s work, and we can’t wait to see what we can bring next year!

Never losing focus,

Sara Sheikh

Michael Pirillo

Jeremy Vyn

Tejas Singh

Varsha Sriganesh