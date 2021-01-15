Collage: Winter

BY JEREMY VYN & MICHAEL PIRILLO

Winter is both chaotic – with snowstorms, blowing snow, and harsh conditions – and peaceful. These photos are meant to bring out the peaceful and beautiful aspects of winter. By taking the world around us and focusing on these aspects of beauty and peace, we can start to appreciate what we see. It is through the chaos that beauty emerges. Many of these scenes would not be possible had a chaotic snowstorm not occurred. It is this connection that brings us motivation to push through those chaotic times.