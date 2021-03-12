Collage: Light Manipulation

PHOTO BY SARA SHEIKH / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

You can’t have good without bad,

You can’t have bad without good,

Or everything in between.

You can’t have light without darkness,

You can’t have darkness without the light,

Or everything in between.

Especially for photos!

With this collage, we had a great time trying out different types of light and playing with angles to express our creativity! These photos are a great highlight of what we can do with our cameras and capture a piece of the spectrum of light.