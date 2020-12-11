Collage: Christmas

PHOTO BY MICHAEL PIRILLO / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

Michael Pirillo: Staying home to enjoy the holidays is totally enjoyable and very appropriate for 2020. As you can see in my photos, I decorated my house and did a lot of holiday shopping. I did my shopping online, which helped me avoid the frightful weather outside and long lines at stores. I was able to capture the decked halls vibe, my family’s stockings hung on the chimney with care, and presents neatly wrapped under the decorated tree. The sight of these decorations every year gives me such warmth and I always feel so at home.

Sara Sheikh: Glenhyrst Lights 2020 was a great experience that Brantford offered for people of all ages to enjoy. By staying in my car, I was able to socially distance and capture the hard work the community accomplished. It was also an opportunity to contribute to the community by donating to the food bank, and it is an occasion lasting until January 1!