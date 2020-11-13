Collage: Cannabis

PHOTOS BY REUBEN JAMES SORIANO / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

Having the creative liberty of taking photos of anything relating to cannabis, capturing the moment & perhaps the high one gets when smoking was a necessity. The best way to capture that feeling was through film as it shows the rawness of it all. Putting it all in a collage as if it were one you would see in a scrapbook, the cuts in the photo aren’t pretty, the joint that was rolled isn’t perfect, some might even think all the photo alignments are wrong. It all wasn’t meant to be. This collage is meant to show the enjoyment one gets while smoking, getting that high, feeling untouched and just living in the moment.













