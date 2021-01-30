Collage: 10 Things to Do at Home

PHOTOS BY VARSHA SRIGANESH / THE SPUTNIK PHOTOGRAPHY

It’s the time of the pandemic, and January is almost done! There are so many ways to keep ourselves motivated and happy.

Here is the list of 10 things to do at home during the pandemic:

Watch some tv, or catch up on shows you have been waiting for. The most trending thing right now is to write a journal, look at pinterest for different journaling ideas, and you might find an idea you want to journal. If you are someone that likes to bake or cook a homemade meal or dessert do it up. If you don’t want to make the baked goods by hand, pillsbury has ready made cookies that you can put directly in the oven. If you are someone that likes to read, you could read books or even the newspaper to update yourself on what’s happening around the world. Painting is also a lot of fun. Get yourself some flowers. light up the room with some yummy candles. Making a cup of your favorite drink. Do a puzzle. Facetime friends and family.