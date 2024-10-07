Celebrating Imane Khelif

Algeria’s first women’s boxing Olympic gold champion

Imane Khelif has become an international sensation. Everyone from a United States of America presidential nominee to one of the bestselling children’s authors of all time and even the richest man in the world have all had something to say about her.

Maybe it’s because she is Algeria’s first female boxer to ever win gold at the Olympics. Maybe it’s because she is the only boxer, male or female, to have won Algeria any medal since 2000. Sadly, none of these inspiring reasons are why seemingly everyone knows Khelif.

I’m of the opinion that this is quite unfair, unjust even. She’s worked hard all her life, taking punch after punch in order to finally achieve what many can only dream of. She is an inspiration to Algerians, Arabs and Africans everywhere. She symbolizes how they too could win glory with enough hard work and perseverance.

Yet, most of us know her because of the recent controversy where she was accused by the aforementioned individuals and others of not being a woman and thus not deserving of her victories. This accusation ties into the broader debate about trans athletes’ participation within women’s sports, as certain vocal groups believe that transwomen should not be allowed to compete.

As of now, the accusations against Khelif have bore no fruit as the Olympics have not stripped her of her victories and have remained unchanged in their decision to have let her compete.

I now seek to shine a light on the human being at the center of all of this, finally giving Khelif her much deserved flowers.

Khelif was born in Ain Sidi Ali, a town and commune in Laghouat Province, Algeria. An interesting tidbit is thanks to her efforts at the Olympics, Khelif has now put her town on the map by just being born there. She was raised in another province in a rural village. Her mark is felt as she received a hero’s welcome once she returned home from Paris.

In Tiaret Province, a young Khelif already displayed an athletic passion as she was playing soccer at just six years old! This developed into boxing, which did not come easy, as she said initially her father refused her because he didn’t like girls boxing. Khelif did not give up, she worked hard to pursue her sport. In order for her to get to her boxing training sessions, she had to take the bus and make her own money to pay for the fare. Khelif sold bread and scrap metal in order to afford the fare and continue pursuing her dream.

She rose up the ranks participating in numerous tournaments all over the world, rising from amateur to professional. There was a lot of losses in the beginning as nothing came easy, but she would eventually win her first medal in Istanbul in 2021 while also participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first female boxer to represent Algeria in the Olympics.

More victories and firsts came, including controversies, particularly with the Russian-led International Boxing Association. The IBA has its own criticisms ranging from corruption to its CEO having very friendly ties to President Vladimir Putin, a war criminal according to the International Criminal Court.

Khelif has fought on, eventually becoming a UNICEF national ambassador, then finding herself in Paris where she has made history.