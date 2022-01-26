Brantford’s Rope Factory to host Date Nights throughout 2022

PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY LESLIE MOFFAT

The Rope Factory Event Hall, a historic industrial building turned multi-purpose event hall located five minutes from campus, is hosting a variety of themed Date Nights this year.

“All of our experiences with [the owner] Jamie and the Rope Factory have been excellent,” said Leslie Moffat, who attended a Christmas event at the facility last month with her husband, Ryan.

“We felt warmly welcomed, ate the most delicious dinner and enjoyed the lively entertainment,” said Moffat, calling it “a five-star evening for sure.”

Though the space has been renovated and repurposed, the name of the event hall is a tribute to Brantford’s past. The building is located in an artisans’ village known as the Cordage Heritage District, which was once home to the largest twine manufacturer in Canada.

The rustic feel of the hall, with its brick walls, high ceilings, industrial hanging lights and a built-in bar, make it a versatile space to host a range of events, including weddings, concerts and corporate meetings–even a weekly church service.

For Moffat, the Christmas event was no exception.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” she said, calling the Rope Factory the “perfect setting for a cosy Christmas.”

“I honestly can’t wait for the next event we have the opportunity to attend.”

The co-owner and president of the event hall, Jamie Stephens, is a familiar face to many in the city. He created the annual Brantford Comedy Festival and is also the president of WTFest Music Festival, which has brought in big-name Canadian acts like Hedley and Lights.

The Date Night themes Stephens has planned for this year include casino night, ‘80s night, country night and a Frank Sinatra-themed night, all of which are 19+. Some will also feature guest chefs and different types of live entertainment.

Event dates are yet to be announced, but updates will be shared on The Rope Factory Event Hall Facebook page and a mailing list is available to join at this link to be notified by email.

After taking over the event hall in August of 2019, Stephens says “it’s been a challenge” to stay afloat with Covid restrictions in place for almost two years, given the purpose of the facility.

In response to that challenge, Stephens and his team launched Spool, a gourmet poutine and mac and cheese takeout restaurant that runs out of the kitchen of the Rope Factory.

“It’s kept us going,” said Stephens.

From Buffalo chicken and donair poutines to truffle lobster and pulled pork mac and cheese options, the Spool menu is a new Brantford must-try. Check out their hours and menu here.

Neighbouring the Rope Factory in the Cordage Heritage District are more than 30 other artisan shops and businesses worth visiting.

Coffee roastery Seventh Coffee Co., craft beer brewery Mash Paddle, Back In Time Comic and Collectibles, Bathtub Bakery (they make bath and body products shaped like baked goods!) and martial arts gym Kardia Ninjas all call 111 Sherwood Drive home as well, to name a few.