Anna Buhr takes third place in WLU’s virtual art showcase

GRAPHIC BY NATASHA O’NEILL

Last week, Anna Buhr came in third place in Wilfrid Laurier University’s first virtual art showcase exhibition in which students voted for their favourite artist. Buhr is in her third year working towards her bachelor of arts on the Brantford campus.

“I love creating art that I feel spontaneously inspired to create, as well as creating custom art for clients,” said Buhr.

Burh draws inspiration from abstract ideas, special moments and themes.

Her painting entitled Afternoon Sun used geometry and shadows. “This piece was meant to be simple and clean, and I love how it turned out.”

The story behind her painting entitled Here With You is very special.

“This piece was inspired by my husband and I, when we met in B.C. many years ago,” said Buhr.

As part of a winter art challenge, Buhr created a piece entitled Retreat.

“My goal was to capture my ideal, cozy winter getaway location. The full moon was a last-minute addition that I think adds a nice element to this piece,” said Buhr.

Buhr plans to continue advocating for social issues and growing her already successful Esty store.

“I want to develop the skills that I have learned so that I can continue to do both of those things. I also want to make sure that I am using my art to convey topics and issues I am passionate about. I think art is such a phenomenal tool in that way,” said Buhr.

Buhr also considers her art a way to connect to her community which is a source of enjoyment. that creating for my own joy and giving to the community around me remains a priority as my art develops,” said Buhr.

To keep up with Buhr be sure to follow her on Instagram at annabeedesign. For some customized digital portraits, visit Buhr’s Esty store at www.etsy.com/shop/annabeedesignco.

Students can still access the art showcase at https://curat10n.com/wilfrid-laurier-stream to see what other student artists came up with this year.