An Ode to Springtime

As I close my eyes–I conjure up–a bright n’ warm Spring day,

where I watch a grassy meadow roll–like the waves that churn the sea.

And I spend time fawning over flowers beneath the canopy of a mighty tree,

then while I sit there, budding blossoms bloom, to fill the air with their perfume.

And I sight countless creatures leaving burrows after revival from their slumbers,

then virility takes their instincts’ lead to keep their breeds from losing numbers.

And somewhere inside, I feel inspired, by sweet melodies from a fowls’ choir,

while a soft Spring rain–rules the beat–as it taps upon the damp terrain.

Of all the seasons on this Earth, it is the Spring that gives life birth,

and that is why, for many reasons, Spring will always be a special season.