2023 WLUSU Election Results

Photo Contribution by yourstudent’sunion.ca

Wilfrid Laurier University held its annual Students’ Union election this month.

The presidential campaign took place on Jan. 23 while voting days were from Jan. 24 until Jan. 26. This year, students were allowed to elect a number of executive positions. This included president, chief executive officer, board of directors, any student representatives on the Laurier Senate and any student representatives on the Laurier Board of Governors.

Results were announced at Wilfs restaurant and bar on the Waterloo campus on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. Megan Spenler was elected as president and CEO for the upcoming school year. Ninety-two per cent of voters agreed with her campaign.

There were nine rounds held to elect the Board of Directors. Emerging victorious were Madison Tsoutsoulas, Josh Hamilton, Colton Phillips, Haile Ellis, Amir Noori and Jack Sloan.

Many Students’ Societies and Associations were seeking new leaders.

On the Brantford campus, Maham Wyne held on to her position as president of Human and Social Science Association (HASSA).

The Faculty of Liberal Arts Students’ Society (FLASS) gained a new president, Amy Che.

For the Bachelor of Social Work Students’ Association (BSWSA), Sayak Sneddon-Ghosal became president.

The Business Technology Management Students’ Association (BTMSA) elected both their president and vice president, Pery Au and Joshua Shiman, respectively.

The Students’ Union offered prizes to encourage voter turnout. The prizes included an Apple TV 4K, a Kobo, one lululemon Everywhere Bag and a massage gun.

The winners of the giveaway will be announced the week of Jan. 30.