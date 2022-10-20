Kara Hughes: A Hall of Famer in the Making

PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY MEGAN JACKLIN / LAURIER ATHLETICS

From a former student athlete to now coaching, the future Hall of Famer reflects on her time at Wilfrid Laurier University in Brantford.

Kara Hughes, a Laurier Brantford alumna, has had one of the most successful student-athlete careers on campus, some say the greatest.

“You’re not going to find an athlete that is talented as she is for both sports,” said Martin Mejia, a Laurier Brantford alumni.

A true leader, Hughes captained the varsity women’s soccer team for her last two years at Laurier and helped the varsity women’s cross country team medal at provincials and nationals. She is a part of the banner that hangs alone in the LBYMCA.

“I think the best feeling I’ve had in sports in a long time was when we came first at provincials for cross country in my second year. It was really cool to do that as a team,” said Hughes. “Making it to provincials for soccer was also a highlight for me because it was something the team had never done before. To be able to do that in my last year, it rounded out the whole experience and was just really special for me.”

“It’s not a coincidence that she was on those teams when they made history,” said Mejia.

A four-time all-Ontario second team, rookie of the year, one-time MVP and a consistent resume gives her a strong shot at becoming a Hall of Famer for Laurier Brantford.

Now retired from all competition, Hughes is currently the assistant coach for the varsity men and women’s soccer and cross country teams.

A leader on the field or trails to now a leader watching from the bench, Hughes strives to be a part of Laurier athletics as much as possible.

“As much as I now miss being on the teams as an athlete, I think I have a great opportunity to still be a part of athletics at Laurier Brantford,” said Hughes.

The athlete looks to continue to inspire and lead by example from the bench and sidelines. It’s only a matter of time before her she can be nominated into the Hall of Fame.